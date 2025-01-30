Karachi airport carries runway upgradation

KARACHI: Runway upgradation work to ensure landing huge planes at Karachi international airport, is underway at full pace, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to Karachi airport administration, the new runway is being constructed at the Karachi airport after dismantling the old one.

The upgrade work of 7-L runway will be completed by the end of this year, the authorities said.

The completion of development work will enable 600 seater airbus and 380 passenger planes to land at the Karachi airport.

Earlier it emerged that after resignation of engineers and technicians from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the administration of the national flag carrier has decided to fill the vacant positions on daily wages.

Recently, as many as 110 engineers and technicians left Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) amid the government’s move to privatise the entity.

The sources having knowledge of the matter said the Engineer department of Pakistan International Airlines has begun interviews for the appointments of engineers and technicians on the contractual basis.

The decision for appointment of aircraft engineers is yet to be taken, the sources said and added that the last batch of aircraft engineers was recruited in 2016.