PIA to ‘recruit’ engineers, technicians on daily wages

KARACHI: Amid resignation of engineers and technicians from Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the administration of the national flag carrier has decided to fill the vacant positions on daily wages, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Recently, as many as 110 engineers and technicians left Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) amid the government’s move to privatise the entity.

The sources having knowledge of the matter said the Engineer department of Pakistan International Airlines has begun interviews for the appointments of engineers and technicians on the contractual basis.

The decision for appointment of aircraft engineers is yet to be taken, the sources said and added that the last batch of aircraft engineers was recruited in 2016.

Yesterday, a British delegation arrived in Pakistan to assess the country’s aviation safety standards.

Read more: Pakistan hopes for UK flights revival as team begins CAA audit

The delegation from the UK Department for Transport and the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) will review the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) safety standards.

This assessment is a crucial step towards Pakistani carriers’ resumption of flight operations between Pakistan and the UK. The PCAA’s Director-General, Nadir Shafi Dar, and his team of experts are hosting the delegation.

Previously, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif ordered an investigation into the controversial advertisement for the launch of PIA Paris flights.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar shared this directive during a Senate session on Tuesday focused on a notice regarding PIA’s privatisation.