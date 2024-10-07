web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Karachi airport blast: Police identify terrorist responsible for explosion

Nazir Shah
By Nazir Shah
|

TOP NEWS

Nazir Shah
Nazir Shahhttps://twitter.com/SsyedHhussain
Nazir Shah reports for ARY News as a crime reporter in Karachi, he tweets at @ssyedhhussain

KARACHI: The authorities are making progress in the ongoing investigation into the recent blast near Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport and identified the suicide bomber behind the attack, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to investigators, the attacker – identified as Shah Fahad – registered the vehicle used in the attack under his name on September 5, 2023.

Further inquiries revealed that Fahad, along with two accomplices, arrived in Karachi on December 3, 2023, and checked into a hotel at 7:49 p.m. in the city’s Preedy area.

Authorities also confirmed that Fahad returned to Karachi on October 4, 2024, and made a biometric entry at another hotel at 10:47 a.m. On the day of the blast, Fahad checked out of the hotel at 12 noon.

READ: Deadly car bomb targeted Chinese nationals near Karachi airport, say investigators

The suspect’s repeated stays in two hotels in the same area have provided key leads, and the investigation continues to track his movements and uncover further details about his network.

Sources claimed that the authorities has geo-fenced three kilometer radius surrounding the incident site, while, several people were taken into custody on suspicion of being in contact with the terrorists.

Authorities are actively collecting details and data related to suspicious calls, Investigators are probing how sensitive information regarding the movements of Chinese engineers was leaked to terrorists.

Following the explosion on Airport Road, investigative agencies have been conducting raids across Karachi and Balochistan.

Sources indicate that the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and other law enforcement agencies gathered evidence throughout the night and have initiated further actions to uncover those responsible for the attack.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

What, in your opinion, is the reason of Sheikh Hasina's downfall?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.