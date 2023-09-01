Karachi airport gets modern bag scanning machine

KARACHI: State-of-the-art hold baggage scanning machine has been installed at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi.

UK’s High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott inaugurated the scanning machine at the airport and attended a ceremony in this regard.

Passengers traveling to the UK will now benefit from the advanced capabilities of this state-of-the-art scanning machine, which will efficiently and comprehensively scan their baggage for enhanced security.

Talking to the media, the British High Commissioner (BHC) expressed optimism about the resumption of direct flights between Pakistan and the UK, stating that technical talks between the civil aviation authorities of both countries have been completed.

She said the modern security machine will expedite the baggage scanning process for passengers traveling to the UK and other Western countries.

DGCAA Khaqan Murtaza on this occasion hinted at positive outcomes from recently held talks with the European Commission in Brussels, indicating that good news regarding Pakistani airlines’ flights to the UK and Europe may be expected soon.

He added that a visit from the EASA team is expected in November this year, with promising results expected.