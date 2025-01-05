Training aircraft tire bursts on Karachi airport runway

KARACHI: A training aircraft’s tire burst as it was taxiing from the taxiway to the runway, ARY News reported quoting sources.

The captain displayed quick thinking and managed to control the situation by applying the emergency brake, sources added.

The private aviation company’s aircraft suffered damage worth over Rs500,000.

The Pakistan Airports Authority and the Civil Aviation Authority have been notified, along with the Aircraft Owners Association.

Earlier reports highlighted a growing issue with stray dogs and debris around the General Aviation hangars at Karachi Airport, raising serious safety concerns for flight operations.

According to reports, the area, which hosts training aircraft, had previously seen multiple incidents where stray dogs came dangerously close to causing accidents.

In a recent incident, a stray dog narrowly avoided colliding with a taxiing aircraft, forcing authorities to cancel the flight due to safety risks.

Stray dogs roaming near Karachi Airport were successfully removed following the reports.

Beyond stray animals, debris like metal objects around the hangars creates additional hazards. Aircraft tires often burst due to these obstructions, causing flight delays, cancellations, and financial losses in the millions due to tire replacements and other damages.

Airport officials have been urged to address these pressing issues to ensure the safety of passengers, crew, and aircraft operations.

Back in August 2021, two stray dogs spotted at the runway of the Jinnah International Airport, Karachi were shot dead as a passenger inside a plane apparently filmed the entire episode.

According to details, the presence of stray dogs was confirmed during the take-off of an Islamabad-bound flight from Karachi airport and has exposed the measures taken by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to guard the airport perimeter.

The video was apparently filmed from the window of a plane, showing two stray dogs roaming at the runway as a vehicle of bird shooters approached them.

They were later gunned down by the shooters.

The airport authorities confirmed the incident and said that it was reported on the evening of August 23.

It is pertinent to mention here that multiple alerts have been issued previously over the presence of heaps of garbage near the airport, raising concern that it led to birds striking the planes.