Karachi airport police returns lost jewelry worth Rs 2 million to its owner

KARACHI: The Karachi airport police officials have returned lost gold jewellery worth Rs 2 million to its owner, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, the passenger named Aslam and his wife who landed from Dubai at Karachi airport via Emirates flight EK602 complained to Emirate airlines officials and CAA but could find the gold jewellery.

The passenger submitted his complaint to airport police upon failure to get his lost jewellery recovered.

The Karachi airport police officials stated that the handbag carrying the gold jewellery was mistakenly dropped from the trolley.

The SHO airport police Kaleem Musa said that they returned the bag carrying gold jewellery to its owner on April 1 (today) and the owner thanked the airport police for returning the precious jewellery.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) officials returned a lost bag carrying goods worth millions to owner, the famous singer Talhah Yunus.

The renowned rapper forgot to pick his bag from the parking area of Jinnah International airport where he landed from Islamabad.

Upon finding the bag worth Rs 1.5 million, it was submitted to DTM office and checked in the presence of vigilance personnel.

While the checking was going on, the phone start ringing and the owner was directed to pick his bag from the airport.

