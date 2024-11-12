Karachi airport to ‘enforce’ strict entry rules for visitors

Visitors accompanying passengers to Karachi airport will now be required to carry a copy of the airline ticket amid security concerns, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing well-placed sources.

The recent security protocols were introduced following a terrorist attack on Chinese nationals near Karachi airport, which was facilitated from inside the airport.

As per details, citizens coming to see off or receive travelers at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, will have to present the ticket if requested by security personnel, with each passenger allowed a maximum of four companions.

Individuals without a ticket copy will not be permitted access to the Karachi airport premises.

Additionally, those receiving passengers must carry their own Computerized National Identity Cards (CNICs) for identification with the ticket.

Implementation of the new security measures is set to begin soon, as confirmed by airport authority sources.

Read more: Karachi airport blast: Lanjar confirms arrest of four including a woman

Addressing a joint press conference with IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon, Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar lauded the swift action of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Sindh police in tracing the suspects and facilitators in the attack on Chinese nationals.

Lanjar said the proscribed Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility of the Karachi airport blast.

He said Rs7.1 million was transferred to a bank account of a person named Saeed through a bank employee named Bilal to buy the vehicle in Karachi for the attack.

The car was brought from a showroom in Karachi and was possibly moved to Balochistan or any other area away from Karachi for explosives.