Karachi airport struggles to resume normal operations after heavy rainfall

KARACHI: Air travel remained severely disrupted on Tuesday as the aftereffects of Monday’s heavy rainfall in Karachi continued to cause cancellations and delays of several domestic and international flights at Jinnah International Airport, ARY News reported.

According to sources, flight operations at Jinnah International Airport were badly affected after heavy rainfall and system failures. Even 12 hours after the downpour, the flight schedule in Karachi could not return to normal.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-300 from Karachi to Islamabad was cancelled, while the return flight PK-301 from Islamabad to Karachi was also cancelled.

Several other domestic flights operating from Karachi faced hours-long delays, creating difficulties for passengers.

International flights at Karachi were also delayed, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded at the airport. Due to telephone line disruptions, passengers were unable to get flight inquiry updates, further adding to their frustration.

Airport staff reported that very few passengers managed to reach Karachi airport last night because of heavy rain and waterlogging in different parts of the city.

Earlier, Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, due to alarming weather and heavy rain forecast in upcoming days, announced a public holiday for Karachiites dated Wednesday, August 20, 2025.

The decision was made, following the predictions of heavy rainfall that could result in urban flooding in Karachi.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has issued strict warning that rainstorm on Wednesday may surpass the rainfall of Tuesday, which already caused traffic disruption and partial flood in several areas.

During a high-level emergency meeting after Tuesday’s heavy rain, CM Murad Ali Shah announced public holiday in capital city of Sindh, and advised citizens not to come out of their homes for their safety and highlighted that this break aims to maximise public safety and convenience.

Rainfall in Pakistan’s financial hub between 8 AM and 8 PM has different rain stats according to areas across Karachi, including 170 mm recorded in Gulshan-e-Hadeed, 158.5 mm in Old Airport, 152.8 mm in Jinnah Airport, 149.6 mm in Nazimabad, 145.2 mm in Surjani Town, and 143.8 mm in North Karachi.