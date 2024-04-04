Karachi Airport’s main runway partially closed for THIS reason

KARACHI: With safety and efficiency at the forefront, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced temporarily shut down its main runway to remove the pieces of the rubber detached from planes’ tires, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The primary runway of Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport, the largest airport in the country, will remain closed for one month, between April 4 and May 3, during specific hours.

The plan outlined by the CAA mandates the closure of the runway at varying times throughout the week, from Monday to Friday.

Each day presents a unique schedule aimed at maximizing efficiency while minimizing disruption to flight operations.

As per the notification, the runway will remain close from 9 am to 11 am, on Monday, followed by a closure from 8 am to 12:30 pm on Tuesdays. Wednesdays will see the runway shut down from 9 am to 12:30 pm, while Thursdays will undergo closure from 7:30 am to 10 am. Fridays will witness closure from 9:00 am to 11:30 am.

Notably, the rubber removal campaign halts entirely over the weekends, with no work scheduled on Saturdays and Sundays.

Despite the temporary closure of the main runway, flight operations continue unabated as flights are redirected to the secondary runway to ensure minimal disruption to travel schedules.

The tire rubber removal campaign represents a crucial measure to maintain runway integrity and ensure safe landings and takeoffs for all aircraft.