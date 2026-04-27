Several key air routes within the airspace of Karachi will remain temporarily closed in the light of Pakistan Airports Authority’s issued Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the advisory, multiple routes within the Flight Information Region will remain suspended on 28 and 29 April, between 07:00 and 10:30 each morning.

The authority said the restrictions apply from ground level to all altitudes, with certain corridors closed for operational reasons, including the route linking Karachi with Nawabshah.

Several airspace sectors — including those between Dosti and Karachi — as well as key aviation corridors such as Milom, Tapdo, Bewin and Banor, are also affected. Routes originating from Ormio in multiple directions, along with the Pexor to Banor corridor, have been suspended.

Pilots and airlines have been directed to utilise alternative routes, with both one-way and two-way corridors arranged to limit disruption.

Alternate paths from Karachi to Dodu and Nawabshah have been made available, alongside additional routing options via PG to IDIBA, Nawabshah and Telem.

The PAA has advised airlines to exercise caution in flight planning, while passengers are encouraged to remain in contact with their carriers for the latest updates on schedules.