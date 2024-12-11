Karachi: ANF seizes 700 KG ice from container in port terminal raid

web analytics
KARACHI: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in a raid at Karachi port foiled a bid to smuggle large haul of ice to Malaysia on Wednesday.

The ANF conducted raid at the South Asia Pakistan Terminal here seized a big haul of ice or crystal meth (Methamphetamine) and arrested an accused, officials said.

“Around 700 KG of Methamphetamine was recovered from a container booked for Malaysia,” ANF stated.

The drug was being smuggled mixing it with calcium carbonate, officials said.

The ANF staff searched 854 bags of calcium carbonate in the container and found the drug in 28 bags, according to officials.

The container was booked by a private company of Karachi, destined for Kuala Lumpur, ANF stated.

