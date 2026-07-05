Karachi: Another son of murder victim found involved in crime

KARACHI: Another suspect arrested in a man’s murder in Karachi’s Ibrahim Haidery area, was also found to be a son of the victim.

Arrested suspect Jamshed confessed to the police that he allowed his brother to kill their father Muhammad Iqbal. “Our father was used to beat my brother Ijaz, who used to say that he will kill him,” he said.

“At first, I forbid him from the act, but after being fed up, I allowed him to kill father,” accused said.

He said, Ijaz has been his elder brother, “I am running a grocery shop”.

He plotted to kill the father and given contract (supari) to a shooter, Shiraz, promising him Rs15,000 cash and an iPhone, police said.

The murder was committed on the night of June 23. Shiraz forced his entry into the house of Iqbal and shot him dead, police said.

The incident committed in a manner to portray it an incident of dacoity.

Police had earlier arrested Ijaz and Shiraz, and recovered the murder weapon, a pistol, a cellphone and the motorcycle from them, which was used in the incident.