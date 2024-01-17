Karachi anti-narcotics court awards death sentence to drug smuggler

KARACHI: An anti-narcotics court on Wednesday handed death sentence to accused in a bid to smuggle drugs, ARY News reported.

The anti-narcotics court announced death sentence to accused Qamar Mehmood after prosecution proved the case of hiding drugs in tractor tyres to smuggle outside the country.

The court acquitted co-accused Ateeq Rehman in the case.

Anti-narcotics force officials conducted raid at Pakistan International Cargo Terminal and recovered 20 kilograms of heroin hidden in tractor tyres from containers, prosecution said.

The case against Qamar Mehmood, Ateeq Rehman and other accused was registered in year 2016, according to prosecutor.

Accused Qamar Mehmood was also convicted in another case of drug smuggling in Lahore in 2014.

The anti-narcotics court also ordered cancellation of the export license of co-accused Ateeq Rehman who provided logistics in smuggling bid. “He has violated the export license conditions,” court added.