Karachi authorities crackdown on illegal cattle markets

Karachi authorities continued action against illegal cattle markets across the city ahead of Eidul-Adha, ARY News reported on Monday.

As per details, a major crackdown was launched by Sachal Police in the Safoora Chowrangi area and its surroundings against unauthorized cattle markets, following the imposition of Section 144 in the city.

During the action, several makeshift cattle sheds were dismantled and dozens of animals were seized during the operation and at least 10 individuals were arrested for violating the ban.

Law enforcement authorities have been issued strict instructions to take firm action against all illegal cattle markets operating across the city. Four FIRs have been registered so far in connection with these violations.

It is pertinent to mention that the Commissioner of Karachi imposed Section 144 on May 9, effective for one month, prohibiting the sale and purchase of animals along roadsides and in non-designated areas.

Under the current directive, cattle markets are allowed only at 14 approved locations across Karachi’s seven districts.

Any markets operating outside these authorized zones will face strict legal action.