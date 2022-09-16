Karachi: AVCC recovers eight-year-old boy from Pehalwan Goth

KARACHI: Anti-violent crime cell (AVCC) of Sindh police on Friday recovered eight-year-old abducted boy from Karachi’s Pehalwan Goth area, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, the Sindh police anti-violent crime cell (AVCC) in a successful operation in Pehalwan Goth recovered a eight years old youth, who was abducted from Surjani Town Sector 4-A on September 13. The AVCC also arrested three abductors, who were demanding ransom from the parents of the child.

According to SSP AVCC Amjad Hayat, Abdullah was abducted from Surjani Town and was kept at a flat located in city’s Pehalwan Goth area. On September 14, the abductors demanded Rs3 million from the parents of the child, the SSP added.

Amjad Hayat said the specialized team of AVCC traced the called and took prompt action against the abductors.

Weapons and mobile phones have also been recovered from the possession of the arrested.

Earlier on Thursday, an abducted Karachi youth was recovered from Moro by police officials after one year.

The Sindh police anti-violent crime cell (AVCC) recovered a Karachi youth from Moro who had been abducted from the metropolis last year.

