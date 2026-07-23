KARACHI, July 23: CCTV footage has surfaced showing two armed men opening fire on a private office near Ayesha Manzil in Karachi, ARY News reported.

The CCTV shows two suspects arriving on a motorcycle. One of the men gets close to the office and repeatedly fires at the building before fleeing with his accomplice.

Both suspects were wearing helmets during the attack, making identification more difficult.

According to police, the incident took place on July 16. No casualties were reported in the firing.

Police said the attackers later demanded Rs50 million in extortion money after carrying out the attack.

A case has been registered at Gulberg police station, while investigators are examining the CCTV footage and other evidence to identify and arrest the suspects.

Earlier, three young men were robbed at gunpoint while sitting outside a house near Babar Market in the Landhi area; the CCTV video has come to light.

CCTV footage of the incident, which has since surfaced, shows two armed men arriving on a motorcycle and entering a street. The suspects then approach the three men sitting outside a residence and hold them at gunpoint.

The street criminals were seen in the video taking the victims’ mobile phones before fleeing the scene within seconds.

Police said they have taken the CCTV footage into custody and launched an investigation.

Officials said efforts are under way to identify the motorcycle-riding suspects with the help of the footage, and a search operation has been initiated to arrest those involved.