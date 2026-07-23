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CCTV shows gunmen opening fire on private office near Karachi's Ayesha Manzil

  • By Adnan Rajput
    • -
  • Jul 23, 2026
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CCTV shows gunmen opening fire on private office near Karachi's Ayesha Manzil
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