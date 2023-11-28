23.9 C
Karachi
Tuesday, November 28, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Karachi bank staff held ‘responsible’ in Rs1 mln dacoity

Nazir Shah
By Nazir Shah
|

TOP NEWS

Nazir Shah
Nazir Shahhttps://twitter.com/SsyedHhussain
Nazir Shah reports for ARY News as a crime reporter in Karachi, he tweets at @ssyedhhussain

KARACHI: An engineer reported a robbery incident from Karachi’s Shah Latif town area, and held bank staff ‘responsible’ for the incident, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Engineer Mujibur Rehman registered a case against the bank staff and accused them of being involved in the robbery incident.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), Rehman stated that he along with his family withdrew Rs 1 million from a private bank located at Shah Latif’s Pakistan Machine Tool Factory (PTMF) road.

Rehman in the FIR stated that, as he reached close to his home, four culprits on three motorbikes approached him, snatched money at gunpoint, and fled from the scene.

The victim immediately reported the robbery incident on 15 Madadgar and for investigation purposes asked for the CCTV footage from the bank which later revealed the involvement of bank staffers in the robbery.

The engineer in the FIR claimed that four suspects and bank staffers at the cash counter were involved in the robbery incident.

After registration of the robbery case the Police started an investigation.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.