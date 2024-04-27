Karachi Bar Association imposes ban on Israeli products at city courts

KARACHI: A ban has been imposed on the sale of Israeli products on the premises of Sindh High Court (SHC), ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the announcement of SHC’s Bar Association, an immediate ban has been imposed on the sale of Israeli products in the canteen of the court.

The notice, issued to ensure strict compliance, emphasizes that any violation of this ban will be met with severe repercussions.

Individuals found to be contravening the directive will face serious actions as prescribed by the Committee.

This move reflects the Association’s unwavering commitment to certain principles and values, signaling its stance on global issues of significance.

It is pertinent to mention here that Israel has killed at least 34,305 Palestinians, Gaza health authorities said on Thursday.

The offensive has laid to waste much of the widely urbanized enclave, displacing most of its 2.3 million people and leaving many with little food, water, or medical care.

A U.N. expert speaking after visits to Jordan and Egypt said aid agencies were seeing an increasing number of patients suffering from the acute lack of food in the enclave.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health stated that all residents of Gaza are forced to drink unhygienic water, and the camps are at risk of epidemics due to poor conditions.