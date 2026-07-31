Karachi beachgoers urged to stay alert as bluebottle season returns

KARACHI – As monsoon weather draws hundreds of families to Karachi’s beaches, marine experts and frequent beachgoers are once again warning visitors about the return of bluebottles, also known as the Portuguese Man o’ War.

The marine creatures – whose painful stings have become a recurring hazard – are commonly spotted at popular beaches, including Hawksbay, Sandspit and other coastal areas, during June and July each year. While they resemble jellyfish, bluebottles are actually marine invertebrates.

Concern over the seasonal arrival of bluebottles gained renewed attention this week after a Karachi resident shared an Instagram reel describing how a family picnic turned into a painful experience when multiple family members were stung while swimming.

The video quickly attracted numerous comments from other users, many of whom recounted similar encounters at Karachi’s beaches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Muhammad Adnan (@official_adnan_284)

According to experts, even dead bluebottles or detached tentacles can still sting if touched. Their translucent blue coloring allows them to blend into seawater, making them difficult for swimmers to spot.

What to do if you’re stung

Although bluebottle stings are rarely life-threatening, they can cause intense, burning pain that may last for up to an hour. In some cases, the venom can spread to nearby lymph nodes, increasing discomfort.

People who are allergic to the venom may experience more serious reactions, including fever, difficulty breathing or, in rare cases, shock, requiring immediate medical attention.

If stung, do not rub the affected area, as this can cause more venom to be released. Carefully remove any visible tentacles using tweezers, a stick or while wearing gloves, and avoid touching them with bare hands. Rinse the affected area with seawater rather than fresh water, as fresh water can trigger the release of additional venom.

According to lifeguards at Karachi’s beaches, some traditional remedies used locally include applying a small amount of petrol, or rubbing a cut onion and Multani mitti on the affected area to help relieve pain.

Anyone experiencing severe pain, breathing difficulties or signs of an allergic reaction should seek medical assistance immediately.

To reduce the risk of stings, swimmers are encouraged to wear wetsuits or other close-fitting protective clothing that covers exposed skin.