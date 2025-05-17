Newlywed woman killed by second husband in Karachi

KARACHI: In a shocking incident in Karachi’s Orangi Town, a beauty parlor owner was brutally murdered by her second husband, identified as Shahveer, ARY News reported.

According to police reports, the suspect himself called the victim’s family to confess to the crime.

The tragic event took place in the Mominabad area of Karachi, where the woman, Saima, owned and operated a beauty parlor.

Shahveer, who had married Saima just six days ago, had recently returned to Karachi from Turkey.

The Karachi police stated that the body has been shifted to the hospital for legal procedures, and further investigations into the murder are underway.

