Karachi becomes second most polluted city on air quality index

KARACHI: Karachi becomes second most polluted city of the world today as mercury dropped to 13.5 Celsius in the city, Met Office said on Tuesday.

The weather will remain dry with colder night in next 24 hours, according to the Met Office.

Air quality in the city has worsened with plunging temperatures. The level of particulate matter in the metropolis recorded 262, ranking the city’s air quality at second from the top in the most polluted cities.

Maximum temperature in Karachi will remain between 28 to 30 degree Celsius today, weather department said.

Humidity ratio in the air remained 57 percent, while northeastern winds blowing in the city with five nautical miles speed.

The weather will remain cold and dry in most districts of Sindh with likely fog and smog in Jacobabad, Mohen Jo Daro, Sukkur, Larkana, Dadu, Ghotki and Padidan.

Cold and frosty weather will prevail in most districts of Balochistan, while the northern districts of province will be hit by extreme cold weather.