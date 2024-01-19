13.9 C
Karachi becomes second most polluted city worldwide

KARACHI: The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Karachi, the largest metropolitan city of Pakistan, becomes the second most polluted city in the world, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the Air Quality Index, the air pollution in Karachi is recorded at 251 particulate meters which is very unhealthy for the Karachiites.

The current air quality status serves as a critical indicator, prompting health-conscious decisions. The advice to avoid outdoor exercises which underscores the potential risks posed by air quality conditions.

Furthermore, IQAir encourages citizens to use masks outdoors as a tangible defense against airborne contaminants.

Similarly, IQAir suggests citizens to use air purifiers indoors for a proactive approach to maintaining cleaner living spaces.

