Karachi belongs to Bhutto and will remain so, says CM Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah on Saturday asserted that the city Karachi belongs to former prime minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and will remain so, ARY News reported.

The chief minister made these remarks after Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Murtaza Wahab was elected Karachi mayor after securing 173 through a show of hand.

CM Murad Ali Shah noted that they urged Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to contest the local government (LG) election and don’t boycott it. “They [MQM-P] thought that they will obtain seats in another way,” CM Sindh said.

JI’s candidate Hafiz Naeemur Rehman secured 160 votes, the unconfirmed and unofficial results showed. The voting for Karachi mayor and deputy mayor was held at Pakistan Arts Council under strict security.

The mayoral contest was between Wahab and Rehman, as all the other candidates had withdrawn their nomination papers, while Salman Abdullah and Saifuddin of PPP and JI, respectively contested for the post of deputy mayor.

According to the entry register 332 elected members reached the polling station, as 34 members of the KMC failed to reach the Arts Council of Pakistan.