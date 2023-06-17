29.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, June 18, 2023
- Advertisement -

Karachi belongs to Bhutto and will remain so, says CM Sindh

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah on Saturday asserted that the city Karachi belongs to former prime minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and will remain so, ARY News reported.

The chief minister made these remarks after Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Murtaza Wahab was elected Karachi mayor after securing 173 through a show of hand.

Addressing the Sindh Assembly floor, the chief minister said the city Karachi belongs to PPP founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and will remain so.

CM Murad Ali Shah noted that they urged Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) to contest the local government (LG) election and don’t boycott it. “They [MQM-P] thought that they will obtain seats in another way,” CM Sindh said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) candidate Murtaza Wahab was elected Karachi mayor after securing 173 through a show of hand.

JI’s candidate Hafiz Naeemur Rehman secured 160 votes, the unconfirmed and unofficial results showed. The voting for Karachi mayor and deputy mayor was held at Pakistan Arts Council under strict security.

The mayoral contest was between Wahab and Rehman, as all the other candidates had withdrawn their nomination papers, while Salman Abdullah and Saifuddin of PPP and JI, respectively contested for the post of deputy mayor.

According to the entry register 332 elected members reached the polling station, as 34 members of the KMC failed to reach the Arts Council of Pakistan.

 

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.