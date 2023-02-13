Karachi: Bike lifter jumps from building’s third floor

KARACHI: A motorbike lifter attempted to flee from being caught by the masses by jumping off from a 3rd-floor empty house in Karachi’s Burns Road area, ARY News reported on Monday, quoting police.

As per the details, a man named Zohaib tried to lift a motorbike from Burns Road and after being chased by the owner of the motorcycle, the lifter climbed the 3rd-floor empty house.

In an attempt to flee, the bike lifter jumped off the third-floor balcony, but he remained safe after being trapped in the wires. Zohaib was caught by enraged people in the area and was handed over to police after subjecting him to torture.

The police have launched an investigation into the matter after registering case against the motorbike lifter.

