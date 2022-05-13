Karachi blast: CCTV footage shows man parking explosive-laden bicycle

KARACHI: ARY News has acquired another Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) footage of the Karachi blast that took place in city’s busiest Saddar Town area late Thursday night, ARY News reported.

The CCTV footage shows a suspicious man parking the bicycle on Daud Pota Road located in the commercial locality of Saddar, the area where the blast took place on Thursday night.

The explosive-laden bicycle was parked 30 minutes before the incident, according to investigators.

At least one passerby was killed and nine injured when an improvised explosive device (IED) planted in a bicycle went off in a busy area of Saddar.

The explosion caused substantive damage to property, including vehicles, in the area.

Eyewitnesses told ARY News that several persons on motorcycles and cars got injured in the blast who were passing through the street.

Soon after the blast, heavy contingents of police and Rangers cordoned off the whole area, whereas, the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) started the investigation to ascertain the genre of the explosion.

It was learnt that a government vehicle was passing through the road at the time of the explosion. The government workers travelling in the vehicle got injured and had been shifted to the hospital.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed regret over the incident and extended condolences to the deceased’s family.

وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کا کراچی کے علاقے صدر میں دھماکے سے ایک شخص کے جاں بحق اور 13 کے زخمی ہونے پر رنج و غم اور افسوس کا اظہار جاں بحق ہونے والے شخص کے اہل خانہ سے دلی تعزیت اور ہمدردی کرتے ہیں وزیراعظم شہباز شریف کی زخمیوں کی جلد صحت یابی کی دعا — PML(N) (@pmln_org) May 12, 2022

He prayed for the quick recovery of the injured and instructed CM Shah to provide the best medical care to them.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also took notice of the incident and summoned a report from the chief secretary and the IGP.

