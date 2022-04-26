Karachi blast: CCTV footage shows alleged suicide bomber

KARACHI: The CCTV footage of the moment an alleged suicide bomber targeted a van carrying Chinese nationals to Karachi University’s Confucius Institute has been released, ARY News reported.

The footage, available with ARY News, shows a suspected female suicide bomber, standing at the gate of Confucius Institute. As the van carrying Chinese national approaches, she moves forward and then the explosion occurs.

Additional IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon said that the blast occurred at about 2:30 PM leaving at least four people dead and four injured. He added that three Chinese nationals were among the four dead.

“A Rangers personnel, a police officer and a Chinese national are among injured,” said AIG Karachi.

He also maintained that it is too early to say that the woman seen in the footage is a suicide bomber.

The blast

At about 2:30 PM, a van carrying Chinese nationals to Karachi University’s Confucius Institute blew up with an explosion leaving several passengers and their security staff injured.

Initial reports suggested that it was an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was used in the attack on Chinese teachers of the institute but later Bomb Disposal Squad concluded that it was a suicide bomber who blew herself up when the van approached.

BDS said that a huge amount of ball bearings and steel was used along with 3 to 4 Kg explosive material.

