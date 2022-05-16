Karachi blast: One killed, 11 injured in bomb explosion near Memon Masjid

KARACHI: A woman lost her life and 11 persons sustained injuries in a bomb blast near Memon Masjid at MA Jinnah Road in Karachi on Monday night, ARY News reported.

According to initial information, 12 persons including policemen were wounded in the bomb explosion in Iqbal Cloth Market near Memon Masjid located at MA Jinnah Road.

A police van was completely destroyed and several vehicles were partially damaged in the powerful explosion. Sources told ARY News that the explosive material was apparently planted in a motorcycle which blew up through a remote-controlled device.

A woman succumbed to her injuries while being shifted to the hospital. The wounded persons included ASI Badaruddin.

Heavy contingents of police and Rangers cordoned off the whole area, whereas, the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) started the investigation to ascertain the genre of the explosion.

Earlier on May 12, one person had lost his life and nine persons sustained injuries in a powerful explosion in Karachi’s Saddar Town.

A powerful explosion hit one of the busiest business centres in Karachi’s Saddar Town on Thursday night at Dr Daud Pota road in which several vehicles were completely destroyed.

Comments