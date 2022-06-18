Karachi blasts: Arrested cop Dilbar Ali makes key revelations

KARACHI: The cop Dilbar Ali, who had been arrested in connection with Karachi bomb blasts, made key revelations during interrogation, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The arrested police commando namely Dilbar Ali turned out to be a commander of a banned outfit Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA).

He had allegedly been arrested in a terrorism-related case in 2016 and he was later recruited by the police department in 2017 despite being arrested.

It was learnt that the accused cop used his influence for his recruitment into the police department. Before his arrest, Ali had also managed to get a government job in the education department as a Grade-14 employee.

READ: KARACHI BLAST: ONE KILLED, SCORES WOUNDED IN POWERFUL EXPLOSION IN SADDAR

The revelations raised questions regarding the procedures of recruitment in the government departments including the police.

Earlier in the day, police announced to constitute a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the role of multiple policemen in the Saddar blast in Karachi after a cop was arrested for his role in the IED attack.

A policeman arrested for his alleged role in the Saddar blast revealed during the probe that other policemen were also involved in the attack that claimed the life of a woman and injured multiple others.

READ: CTD KILLS TWO TERRORISTS IN KARACH’S MARIPUR

The attack was claimed by a Sindhi nationalist organization. “The arrested cop has shared details of other cops and his mobile phone has now been taken into custody for a forensic audit,” he said.

The police said that they are also probing previous deployments of the cop who remained part of the rapid response force (RRF) of the police. “We will establish a JIT to further probe the suspect,” they said.

On May 18, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) along with the intelligence agencies had claimed to have shot dead two terrorists associated with a separatist group in Karachi.

Comments