Karachi board proposes rescheduling intermediate exams

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi has proposed rescheduling examinations from next year due to the increasing threat of a heatwave in May and June, ARY News reported. 

Annual intermediate examinations are held throughout Sindh, including Karachi, in May and June, but the dangers of a heatwave during these months due to climate change is posing threats to the students. 

Chairman Intermediate Board Karachi Prof. Saeeduddin has penned a letter to the Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah, proposing to hold annual examinations in April and May next year due to the increasing threat of heatwaves in May and June. 

The letter further stated that the intensity of the heat makes it difficult for students and administrators to take exams۔

He urged the steering committee to approve the rescheduling of inter-examinations at the next meeting and later, ascend from the concerned authority. 

It should be noted that the annual intermediate examinations have begun today (May 30) across Sindh including Karachi. 

The examinations will continue till June 27. 

