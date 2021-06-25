Karachi board issues schedule for classes 9,10 exams

KARACHI: Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK) has announced schedule for classes 9 and 10 exams, ARY News reported.

According to the schedule, the exams will start from July 5. The science group exams will be conducted in the morning, while general group papers will be held in the evening shift.

Chairman Matric Board Ashraf Ali said that the duration of each paper will be 2 hours. “The science group papers will start at 9 in the morning and end at11am. General group papers will start at 2:30 pm.”

According to a schedule issued by the Government of Sindh College Education Department, the intermediate exams will begin from July 26 across the province.

Similarly, the matriculation exams will begin on July 5. Grade 9 and 11 examinations would be taken after the HSC-II examinations and assessment.

It was decided to take practical exams in the matric and intermediate classes after theory papers and schools and colleges will hold practical exams within their premises.

Students who fail to clear examinations will be given passing marks in elective subjects and further marking of compulsory subjects would be made as per the numbers obtained in elective papers.