Karachi boat capsize leaves one dead, several injured

KARACHI: Strong winds upturned a fishing boat in Arabian Sea leaving at least one fisherman dead and scores of others injured, citing a spokesperson ARY News reported on Monday.

“There were 16 fishermen in the boat,” a spokesman of the Coastal Media Centre said. “All fishermen of the ill-fated boat were natives of the coastal settlement of Ibrahim Haideri,” he added.

“A rescue operation has been underway to get the fishermen stranded in the sea to safety,” he said.

“The fisherman died in the mishap has been identified as Muhammad,” Coastal Media Centre spokesman added.

At least six persons were drowned in February this year when a boat capsized in Kalankar Lake near Dhoro Naro in Umerkot district.

The boat was carrying ten people to the shrine of Sehar Faquir to pay homage. Six persons were drowned when the boat capsized in the lake.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved three dead bodies of children from the lake. The boat was said to be old and in a dilapidate condition.