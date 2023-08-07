28.9 C
Karachi
Monday, August 7, 2023
- Advertisement -

Karachi boat capsize leaves one dead, several injured

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: Strong winds upturned a fishing boat in Arabian Sea leaving at least one fisherman dead and scores of others injured, citing a spokesperson ARY News reported on Monday.

“There were 16 fishermen in the boat,” a spokesman of the Coastal Media Centre said. “All fishermen of the ill-fated boat were natives of the coastal settlement of Ibrahim Haideri,” he added.

“A rescue operation has been underway to get the fishermen stranded in the sea to safety,” he said.

“The fisherman died in the mishap has been identified as Muhammad,” Coastal Media Centre spokesman added.

At least six persons were drowned in February this year when a boat capsized in Kalankar Lake near Dhoro Naro in Umerkot district.

The boat was carrying ten people to the shrine of Sehar Faquir to pay homage. Six persons were drowned when the boat capsized in the lake.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved three dead bodies of children from the lake. The boat was said to be old and in a dilapidate condition.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.