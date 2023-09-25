Karachi: bodies of murdered mother, son found from well

KARACHI: The police authorities in Karachi found the dead bodies of a mother and her son at the bottom of a well in the vicinity of Nazimabad’s Mujahid Colony, ARY News reported on Monday, citing Sindh police statement.

The police spokesperson revealed that the mother and her son used to work in catering and were reportedly missing from August 18.

Over the suspicious, the police took three people into custody, and on their identification, the police officials found the bodies of the murdered mother-son duo.

According to the police officials, the victims – identified as Shahista and Abdul Hadi – were allegedly murdered by their co workers and later throw the bodies in the well.

The rescue teams successfully recovered the body of the boy and are working to recover the body of her mother from the well.