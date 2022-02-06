Karachi: Body of missing child found from water tank

KARACHI: Dead body of a missing child found from the water tank of a house in Korangi, citing rescue sources ARY News reported on Sunday.

A seven-year child was missing from his home in Korangi since yesterday afternoon but the parents didn’t file a missing report with the police.

The dead body of the child was recovered today from a water tank at some distance from home in a premises, rescue sources said.

“No marks of violence found at the body of the child,” according to sources.

The dead body has been transferred to hospital for post mortem to ascertain the cause of death. “The situation will be cleared after the post mortem report,” police officials said.

The crimes against children including murder, rape and other crimes frequently reported from every nook and corner of the country pointing towards the poor state of children-the most vulnerable segment of the society.

