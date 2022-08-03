Karachi-bound passenger train escapes dangerous accident

KARACHI: The Karachi-bound Pakistan Express passenger train escaped a dangerous accident in Khanewal on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The railway officials said that several bogies of Pakistan Express were separated due to broken coupler just after the passenger train left the Khanewal station.

At least five passengers were wounded in the incident. The relief teams rushed to the scene and provided medical assistance to the passengers. The officials said that the passenger train will depart for Karachi soon after the repair of the coupler.

In a separate incident in Shujabad city, five bogies of a goods train were separated due to the coupler issue while the driver was unaware about the happening. While passing through a railway crossing, people shouted at the driver regarding the decoupling of the bogies.

The freight train was transporting goods from Lahore to Karachi. The goods train departed for Karachi after the repair of the coupler in two hours.

