Karachi boy dies of rabies after dog-bite; 10th this year

A 14-year-old boy has died from Rabies after being bitten by a stray dog in Karachi despite reportedly receiving a timely vaccine, raising serious concerns over the quality and timely administration of anti-rabies vaccines.

The victim, identified as 14-year-old Ali Fahad, a resident of the Ali Goth area in New Karachi, passed away on 26 May 2026 at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC). His death brings the total number of recorded rabies fatalities in the metropolis to 10 this year.

Dr Irfan Siddiqui of JPMC confirmed that the teenager was brought to the hospital in critical condition, exhibiting advanced symptoms of Rabies, and he succumbed on the same day.

According to the deceased’s family, he was rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital immediately after being bitten by a stray dog, where he was administered an anti-rabies vaccine (ARV).

The family has raised the question of how the infection progressed despite the vaccination, calling into question the efficacy of the medicine provided.

Medical authorities paint a grim picture of a growing public health crisis in Karachi. According to provincial medical sources, more than 20,000 cases of stray dog bites have been reported across various hospitals in the city so far this year.

So far, 10 fatal rabies cases have been recorded, of which four were reported at JPMC and six at the Indus Hospital. Health officials confirmed that none of the patients diagnosed with Rabies survived.

The citizens have demanded that the Sindh government and local bodies immediately start a stray dog ​​killing campaign in the city to save more innocent children from dying.