13-year-old Karachi boy earns Rs 500000 after completing AI course

KARACHI: A 13-year-old boy from Karachi has achieved remarkable success after completing an AI course from Saylani Welfare, earning Rs 500,000 monthly and teaching over 100 students.

In an interview with ARY Digital’s programme “Shaan-e-Ramazan”, a resident of Orangi Town in Karachi, Kashan Adnan credited his success to the AI and chatbot development course he completed from Saylani Welfare. He also completed a course in web and mobile app development

Kashan Adnan revealed that he earns a staggering Rs 500,000 per month.

The young entrepreneur said that he has started own startup, “Aghaz Tech”, through which he provides services to international clients. He also teaches over 100 students, sharing his knowledge and skills with others.

