web analytics
25.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, March 8, 2025
Ramadan Calendar 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

13-year-old Karachi boy earns Rs 500000 after completing AI course

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: A 13-year-old boy from Karachi has achieved remarkable success after completing an AI course from Saylani Welfare, earning Rs 500,000 monthly and teaching over 100 students.

In an interview with ARY Digital’s programme “Shaan-e-Ramazan”, a resident of Orangi Town in Karachi, Kashan Adnan credited his success to the AI and chatbot development course he completed from Saylani Welfare. He also completed a course in web and mobile app development

Kashan Adnan revealed that he earns a staggering Rs 500,000 per month.

The young entrepreneur said that he has started own startup, “Aghaz Tech”, through which he provides services to international clients. He also teaches over 100 students, sharing his knowledge and skills with others.

13-year-old boy earns Rs 500000 monthly after completing AI course.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ARY Digital (@arydigital.tv)

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.