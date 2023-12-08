Karachi braves season’s coldest night

KARACHI: Residents of Karachi experienced the coldest night of the ongoing winter season when temperatures dropped to 13.5 degrees Celsius (°C) on the night between Thursday and Friday, according to the Met Office.

The lowest temperature in Sindh was recorded in Mithi (6.5 °C), followed by Mohenjo Daro (7 °C), Sukkur (8) and 9.5 °C in Shaheed Benazirabad district.

According to the PDM, the maximum temperature in the city is likely to range between 28 to 30 degrees Celsius.

The temperature is expected to fall to 12 °C in the metropolis on Saturday-Sunday night, said the Met department.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, while partly cloudy in upper districts during the next twelve hours.

Temperature of major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad and Peshawar five degrees centigrade, Lahore 11, Quetta one, Gilgit minus three, Murree four and Muzaffarabad six degree centigrade.