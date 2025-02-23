Karachi BRT construction damages water pipeline

Karachi BRT construction has damaged another water pipeline at the University Road, causing traffic jams, ARY News reported.

As per details, during development work on the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in Karachi, a water pipeline bursted, leading to severe traffic congestion.

The broken pipeline caused water to flood the road, turning the route from Hassan Square to Jail Chowrangi into a virtual pond.

Several water tankers also got stuck on the flooded road while attempting to collect water, further worsening the situation.

Despite the disruption, traffic police officers were notably absent, leaving commuters struggling with long delays and detours on University Road.

Earlier, the Sindh High Court (SHC) Mayor Karachi and Secretary Transport over tree-cutting along the bus rapid transit route in the city.

Secretary Forest and others also appeared in the high court in hearing of the petition against tree-cutting in Karachi.

Secretary Forest informed that the KMC was responsible for the trees in city, while the forest department’s domain begins from outside of the city limits.

Justice Salahuddin Panhwar asked about the KMC’s report on the matter.

KMC’s lawyer pleaded for some time to submit the report. “The contractor, under the BRT agreement will plant five trees for cutting each tree,” lawyer told the court.