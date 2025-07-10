Karachi building collapse: Over 10, including SBCA officials ‘arrested’

Karachi police have ‘arrested’ more than 10 people, including Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officials in Lyari building collapse incident, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Lyari building collapse last week claimed over 25 lives.

As per details, Karachi’s District City Police launched operations in various areas in connection with the recent Karachi building collapse incident in Lyari’s Baghdadi area.

According to sources, more than 10 individuals have been taken into custody, including seven officers from the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA). The detained individuals also include owners of the flats in the collapsed building.

Sources reveal that the SBCA officials in custody were directly involved in the approval process and construction oversight of the building.

It has also been disclosed by the sources that the flat owners had rented out the units to tenants.

Police are conducting a detailed investigation to determine the level of responsibility of each individual, after which further legal action will be taken.

Read more: Inquiry committee formed to probe Lyari building collapse

Earlier, a five-member inquiry committee was formed following the recent building collapse incident in Lyari, Karachi.

According to an official notification, the committee was made under the leadership of Karachi commissioner.

The inquiry committee had been tasked with identifying those responsible for the incident. It will also submit recommendations to prevent such accidents in the future.

The committee would outline a plan for evacuating residents from dangerous and unsafe buildings across Karachi.