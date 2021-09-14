Karachi cantonment polls: Independent councillor-elect joins PSP

KARACHI: Independent councillor Ayub Kha, who won the union council seat in local government elections from Karachi Cantonment Board (KCB), has announced to join Pak Zarzameen Party (PSP), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Haj Ayub Khan had won from ward-3 of Karachi Cantonment Board.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has won most of the seats in local government elections in the country’s 41 cantonment boards that were held on September 12.

As per unofficial results, the ruling PTI emerged as the biggest winner in the cantonment board elections, while the PML-N came in at a close second.

According to the unofficial results, PTI secured 60 seats while the PML-N nabbed 57. Independent candidates claimed 43 seats.

On the other hand, the PPP managed only 14 seats, followed by MQM with 10. Jamat-i-Islami (JI) won six seats while Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) won three.