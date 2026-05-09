Karachi: Cash and valuables looted in farmhouse attack

KARACHI: A horde of more than 15 armed-men attacked a farmhouse and looted over five lac rupees cash and valuables, a man has said in a police complaint.

Over 15 armed-men attacked a farmhouse in Sachal police station jurisdiction and plundered Rs five lac and valuables, affected citizen Abdur Rehman has complained to police.

Complainant has alleged that a police mobile was also accompanied with the armed men.

“The armed men taken the farmhouse staff and their families as hostage, tied their eyes with cloth bands, taken with them by force and later freed them threatening adverse consequences,” according to the case.

The complainant claimed that the accused had attacked to occupy the farmhouse. “The intruders left a mobile phone in panic at the location”.

When the police contingent reached to the place after complaint at 15, the accused had fled from the scene.

A case has been registered at Sachal police station and investigation of the incident has been launched, officials said.