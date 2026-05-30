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Karachi: CCTV Captures Robbers Mugging Elderly Man in Model Colony

  • By Adnan Rajput
    • -
  • May 30, 2026
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Karachi: CCTV Captures Robbers Mugging Elderly Man in Model Colony
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