CCTV footage shows robbers losing 200 tola gold during Karachi heist

KARACHI: A daring robbery in Bahadurabad, Karachi, took an unexpected turn when nearly 200 tolas of stolen gold fell onto the road after the fleeing robbers lost control of their motorcycle, as captured on CCTV, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the motorcycle-riding thieves hit a speed breaker while escaping, causing the stolen gold to scatter across the street. Security guards and watchmen on the scene reportedly forced the robbers to abandon part of the loot before fleeing.

Police confirmed that almost all of the scattered jewelry has been recovered. However, the suspects managed to escape with an estimated $100,000 dollars. Officials in Karachi are preparing a detailed escape route map and implementing geo-fencing to track the robbers’ movements.

CCTV footage obtained by police shows two suspects involved in the robbery. One suspect is seen on foot wearing a pant shirt, while the other is riding a motorcycle. The footage clearly captures the faces of both suspects, aiding police in their investigation.

A special team has been assigned to locate and apprehend the criminals. Authorities have urged anyone with information related to the robbery or the suspects to come forward.

This incident marks another high-profile case of street-level gold heists in Karachi, highlighting ongoing security challenges in Bahadurabad. Police say their coordinated efforts and CCTV surveillance are key to ensuring the suspects are brought to justice.

