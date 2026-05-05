KARACHI: CCTV footage of a daring daylight bank robbery in the Pirabad area on Manghopir Road has surfaced, showing armed suspects looting approximately Rs60 million before escaping with ease, ARY News reported.

According to police and media reports, the incident took place on Monday afternoon when three armed men entered the bank while two accomplices remained outside in a white vehicle.

The CCTV footage shows the suspects storming inside the bank shortly after around 2:30 pm, opening fire to create panic before moving through different sections of the branch and collecting cash from counters and storage areas.

In one instance, when a locked room door would not open, one of the robbers broke it using a chair, forcing entry to continue the loot. The CCTV footage further shows the suspects stuffing cash into bags and carrying it away.

Karachi police said the robbers remained inside the bank for several minutes before escaping in coordination with their accomplices stationed outside.

Senior Superintendent of Police (West) Tariq Mastoi confirmed that a total of four to five suspects were involved in the heist. He said three armed men entered the bank while two provided external cover.

Officials added that the suspects also disarmed the security guard, snatching his pistol and rifle before collecting cash from the counters.

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Police further stated that the suspects locked the bank premises from outside before fleeing the scene.

Investigations are underway, and authorities are reviewing CCTV footage and other forensic evidence to trace the suspects involved in the high-profile robbery.