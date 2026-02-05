CCTV shows car plowing into halwa puri stall in Karachi, four workers burned

KARACHI: A shocking traffic accident in Khudadad Colony, Karachi, was caught on CCTV, showing an out-of-control car crashing into a halwa puri stall, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident occurred when a speeding vehicle lost control and rammed into the roadside stall in Karachi, causing hot cooking oil to spill and severely injuring four employees working at the site. The injured workers sustained burn injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The CCTV footage, which has since surfaced, clearly shows the car veering off course and smashing into the halwa puri stall, triggering chaos in the area. The visuals also confirm that the impact caused utensils and boiling oil to scatter, leading to the injuries.

Police said that after reviewing the CCTV footage and initial investigations, they took the car driver, identified as Aurangzeb, along with another individual, into custody. Both suspects are being questioned to determine the circumstances that led to the accident.

Authorities said the footage will be used as key evidence as legal proceedings move forward. The incident has raised fresh concerns about reckless driving in residential areas of Karachi, where roadside stalls are common and safety measures remain limited.

Earlier, a daring robbery in Bahadurabad, Karachi, took an unexpected turn when nearly 200 tolas of stolen gold fell onto the road after the fleeing robbers lost control of their motorcycle, as captured on CCTV.

According to reports, the motorcycle-riding thieves hit a speed breaker while escaping, causing the stolen gold to scatter across the street. Security guards and watchmen on the scene reportedly forced the robbers to abandon part of the loot before fleeing.

Police confirmed that almost all of the scattered jewelry has been recovered. However, the suspects managed to escape with an estimated $100,000 dollars. Officials in Karachi are preparing a detailed escape route map and implementing geo-fencing to track the robbers’ movements.

CCTV footage obtained by police shows two suspects involved in the robbery. One suspect is seen on foot wearing a pant shirt, while the other is riding a motorcycle. The footage clearly captures the faces of both suspects, aiding police in their investigation.