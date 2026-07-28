KARACHI, July 28: A CCTV footage has surfaced showing a man allegedly harassing a woman near Khushboo Chowk in Karachi’s Kiamari area, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the incident took place on July 20, and footage of the suspect has now emerged on social media. The video clearly shows the man’s face.

Police officials said no formal complaint has been filed so far. However, investigators are trying to identify and arrest the suspect with the help of CCTV footage.

The incident comes days after a similar case was reported in Karachi’s Azizabad area on July 17, where a motorcyclist was caught on camera allegedly harassing a woman.

Police had said the suspect purchased biryani from a nearby shop before the incident. Investigators later obtained additional CCTV footage from the restaurant and surrounding areas.

Officials said efforts were underway to clearly identify the suspect’s face and motorcycle registration number, adding that he would be arrested soon.

In other news, CCTV footage surfaced showing two armed men opening fire on a private office near Ayesha Manzil in Karachi.

The CCTV shows two suspects arriving on a motorcycle. One of the men gets close to the office and repeatedly fires at the building before fleeing with his accomplice.

Both suspects were wearing helmets during the attack, making identification more difficult.

According to police, the incident took place on July 16. No casualties were reported in the firing.

Police said the attackers later demanded Rs50 million in extortion money after carrying out the attack.

A case has been registered at Gulberg police station, while investigators are examining the CCTV footage and other evidence to identify and arrest the suspects.