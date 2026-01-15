CCTV captures alleged suspended officers in controversial Karachi home raid

KARACHI: Suspended police officers in plain clothes allegedly conducted a raid on a businessman’s home in North Nazimabad, Karachi, prompting an investigation by local authorities. CCTV footage reportedly captures the officers involved, ARY News reported.

According to reports, the raid took place at the residence of a Karachi-based businessman, where the suspended head constable Imam Bakhsh and constable Khawar were among the team present. The merchant claimed that the officers entered his home without a warrant, violating the sanctity of his property.

The affected citizen alleged that the officers damaged property inside the house, took the CCTV DVRs, and subjected residents to physical assault. He further claimed that cash and jewelry were looted during a search of wardrobes, and that the officials could be identified through CCTV footage.

Karachi police have confirmed that investigations into the incident are ongoing. Authorities clarified that the raid was conducted by the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) in pursuit of a fugitive suspect, who had escaped, and denied claims that suspended officers had looted property.

The incident has raised concerns in Karachi over the conduct of law enforcement, and the CCTV footage is being reviewed to determine the sequence of events and accountability.

Police officials emphasized that the case is under active investigation to ensure proper legal action is taken.

On December 26, 2025, in a daring incident in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar, a car worth over Rs1 crore was snatched by armed suspects early morning, with CCTV footage revealing shocking details of the crime, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:00 AM, when the suspects, dressed in police caps and equipped with police lights on the vehicle, forced the owner into their custody. The criminals allegedly introduced themselves as law enforcement officers of the AVLC police, adding to the confusion.

The suspects then drove the victim along Scheme 33 in Karachi, eventually abandoning him and fleeing with the car.

Authorities confirmed that the CCTV footage clearly shows the suspects’ approach, the fake police setup, and their escape route, which has now been circulated to Karachi police stations.