Luxury car stolen in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar; CCTV footage captures crime

KARACHI In a daring incident in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Johar, a car worth over Rs1 crore was snatched by armed suspects early on Friday morning, with CCTV footage revealing shocking details of the crime, ARY News reported.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 6:00 AM, when the suspects, dressed in police caps and equipped with police lights on the vehicle, forced the owner into their custody. The criminals allegedly introduced themselves as law enforcement officers of the AVLC police, adding to the confusion.

The suspects then drove the victim along Scheme 33 in Karachi, eventually abandoning him and fleeing with the car.

Authorities confirmed that the CCTV footage clearly shows the suspects’ approach, the fake police setup, and their escape route, which has now been circulated to Karachi police stations.

The Karachi police have launched a city-wide hunt based on the CCTV recordings, and investigations are ongoing to recover the stolen luxury car and apprehend the suspects.

CCTV Shows Karachi Man Robbed

Earlier, a shocking incident of street crime in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal Block 10-A has gone viral, showing a young man being robbed for the fourth time.

The now-viral video obtained by ARY News reveals the terrifying moments of the robbery outside the victim’s house.

According to details, three armed men approached the young man just as he was about to sit on his motorcycle.

The viral video clearly shows the helmet-wearing victim trying to take out his motorcycle when the robbers suddenly appear.

Despite the chaos in the street and neighbours shouting “chor chor” (thief, thief), one of the robbers pointed a pistol at the victim, while the others carried out the theft.

The suspects took away the young man’s mobile phone and motorcycle before escaping.

The viral video, shows the robbers’ faces clearly, raising hopes that they can be identified. The footage from Karachi has once again highlighted the increasing street crime in the city.