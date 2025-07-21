Karachi child abducted three months Ago found begging

KARACHI: A three-year-old boy, kidnapped three months ago from Karachi’s Shah Latif Town, was discovered begging by his uncle, ending a desperate family search, ARY News reported.

According to details, the minor boy named Hussain Ali went missing from Shah Latif Town on May 5, 2025 and his whereabouts were unknown despite the family’s hectic efforts to find him.

The uncle spotted his nephew while leaving a mosque in the same after prayers. The uncle also detained a suspect with public assistance and handed him over to the police.

The police has taken the suspect, identified as Shehryar, who according to officials has admitted the office during initial questioning that his father-in-law, Sultan, had given him the child.

A case was previously lodged by the family at Shah Latif Town police station.

The police are further investigating the matter to nab a possible child abduction and begging racket.