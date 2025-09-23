Karachi child abuse case: Accused Shabir Tanoli confesses to crimes in court

KARACHI: Shabir Tanoli, accused of sexually abusing several children in Karachi, has confessed to his crimes before a judicial magistrate at the City Court, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, Shabir Tanoli recorded his statement under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code in six rape separate cases.

During the proceedings, he admitted to abusing at least five children.

The accused revealed that he lured children with money and abused them in rooms or secluded areas, sometimes recording videos of the acts. “I am ashamed of what I did,” he told the court.

Before recording the confession, the magistrate granted Tanoli two hours to reconsider, warning him that his statement could be used against him in trial.

The court also ensured the accused was not coerced or tortured by police, to which Tanoli confirmed he was giving the statement voluntarily.

The magistrate further asked if anyone else was involved in the crimes, but Tanoli stated that he acted alone. He added that he had befriended some victims in 2022 and later exploited them.

After completing the process, the magistrate placed Tanoli’s confessional statement on record, confirming that the accused had admitted guilt in all six cases.